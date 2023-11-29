Ghostface Killah Announces His New Memoir 'Rise Of A Killah'

This may be his first autobiography but Ghostface Killah has been penning books for years. Over the past 15 years, the Staten Island native has written several books including "Iron Man: True Reflections From The Soul Of The Wu-Tang Clan" (2007), "The World According to Pretty Toney" (2007), "Cell Block Z" (2009) and "Twelve Reasons To Die" with RZA (2020).



He's not the only Wu-Tang Clan member to release a memoir. In 2021, Raekwon released his book "From Staircase to Stage: The Story of Raekwon and the Wu-Tang Clan." U-God also dropped his own autobiography "Raw: My Journey Into the Wu-Tang Clan" in 2018. In addition to his collaborative book with Ghostface, RZA also published books like "The Wu-Tang Manual" in 2004, "The Tao Of Wu" in 2009 and his graphic novel "RZA Presents: Bobby Digital and the Pit of Snakes," which arrived last year.



Look out for Ghostface Killah's memoir arriving March 14, 2024.