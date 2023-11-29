Ghostface Killah Announces His New Memoir 'Rise Of A Killah'

By Tony M. Centeno

November 29, 2023

Ghostface Killah
Photo: Getty Images

Ghostface Killah is set to release his upcoming memoir in the new year.

According to a press release that was sent out on Tuesday, November 28, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper will release his first memoir "Rise of a Killah' in March 2024 via St. Martin's Press/Macmillan. The book is set to examine "his childhood in Staten Island, his commitment to his family (including a brother with muscular dystrophy) and lifelong sidekicks."

"Rich with both story and imagery, 'Rise Of A Killah' is both visual record and a real-feel narrative of a performer’s life," the publisher's website says.

Ghostface Killah
Photo: St. Martins Press/Macmillan

This may be his first autobiography but Ghostface Killah has been penning books for years. Over the past 15 years, the Staten Island native has written several books including "Iron Man: True Reflections From The Soul Of The Wu-Tang Clan" (2007), "The World According to Pretty Toney" (2007), "Cell Block Z" (2009) and "Twelve Reasons To Die" with RZA (2020).

He's not the only Wu-Tang Clan member to release a memoir. In 2021, Raekwon released his book "From Staircase to Stage: The Story of Raekwon and the Wu-Tang Clan." U-God also dropped his own autobiography "Raw: My Journey Into the Wu-Tang Clan" in 2018. In addition to his collaborative book with Ghostface, RZA also published books like "The Wu-Tang Manual" in 2004, "The Tao Of Wu" in 2009 and his graphic novel "RZA Presents: Bobby Digital and the Pit of Snakes," which arrived last year.

Look out for Ghostface Killah's memoir arriving March 14, 2024.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.