Massive Explosion At Auto Repair Shop Leaves Three People Dead

Three people were killed and one person was injured when an auto repair shop in Ohio exploded on Tuesday (November 28). The injured person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief David Manning said the crews responded to reports of a fire at Jimbo's Auto Repair in Hillsboro just after 4 p.m.

"The fire extended into the building immediately adjacent to the auto shop, and there was debris all over the road," said Manning.

Officials said that the explosion was so powerful that it shook buildings six blocks away.

"It definitely did rock and shake the area," Manning told WKRC. "We could feel it at the firehouse."

"When I heard about the explosion, I told my wife, she said it rocked our house something awful. Jimbo, who owns the place, is a really stand-up guy who's a great mechanic," neighbor Richard Brown told WLWT.

Eight fire departments responded to help extinguish the blaze, which was still smoldering over 12 hours later.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the explosion.

Authorities have not identified the victims, but Manning said it is believed that all four people worked at the repair shop.