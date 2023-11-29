Neighbor Uses Leaf Blower To Stop Husband From Stabbing Wife To Death

A Connecticut man is being praised for protecting a woman who was stabbed by her husband. The Milford Police Department said that 66-year-old Kevin Conway got into an argument with his wife and threatened to kill her.

During the argument, he grabbed three large knives and stabbed her in the upper chest by her right shoulder.

She managed to escape and fled to a neighbor's house.

Conway followed her and continued to threaten to kill her and the neighbor who was protecting her. The neighbor, who was not identified, repeatedly told Conway to put down the knives, but he refused, telling them, "She was going to die, and he was going to die."

During the confrontation, the neighbor hit Conway in the face with a leaf blower, causing him to fall to the ground. Officers arrived a short time later and took Conway into custody.

His wife was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and released.

Conway was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

After Conway was released from the hospital, he was charged with first-degree assault, attempted murder, violation of a protective order, and second-degree threatening. He remains jailed on a $750,000 bond.