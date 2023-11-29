Newborn Baby With Umbilical Cord Still Attached Found In Florida Backyard

An investigation is underway after a woman discovered a newborn baby in the backyard of a Florida home. The Palatka Police Department said officers responded to a home on North 17th Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday (November 26) over reports of an infant wrapped in a blanket, according to a Tuesday (November 28) news release posted to Facebook.

When officers arrived on the scene, they determined the baby had just been born. Police said the child was wrapped in a blanket, unclothed, and the umbilical cord was still attached to its body. Emergency medical responders were immediately called to the scene and rushed the newborn to a nearby hospital.

"The baby is in stable condition and doing well," officials wrote.

The woman who found the baby said she had no idea where the child came from or who left it in the backyard. Physical evidence from the scene indicated the baby was born inside the house, and investigators later determined a 15-year-old girl who lives in the home gave birth to the infant.

No word on the condition of the teen girl as of Wednesday morning (November 29).

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.