Ozzy Osbourne's Family Used To Poop In His Weed To Get Him To Stay Sober

Ozzy Osbourne's been sober for nearly a decade, and from the sounds of it his wife Sharon would do anything to keep it that way. Including pooping in his weed stash.

Sharon and their daughter Kelly recalled the lengths they went to keep Ozzy sober during the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast (which Ozzy was conveniently absent from). “I found [Ozzy’s weed],” Kelly recalled. “I came to mom, showed it to her, and then she’s like, ‘Kelly, do you need to go to the toilet?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m not doing this again for you, I’m too old now. I’m not going to s*** in dad’s drugs.’ [So] she s*** in it, and it was in this tiny Ziploc bag… she s*** in it, zipped it back up again, and put it back. When he found out, he went nuts and chased us down the hallway.”

Jack Osbourne was also there to see it go down and confirmed his dad's reaction. “He went so f***ing nuts and nearly knocked a door off a hinge at this hotel we were in,” he said.

Apparently weed wasn't the only contraband Sharon found and tainted. “He wouldn’t stop drinking one time,” she said. “He was drinking brandy, and I just got the bottle and rubbed it around my a**. And then he took a swig, and then he went back again, and then he looked at me and he goes, ‘You didn’t.’ And I go, ‘I did.’”

Now that's love.

Listen to the full podcast episode above.