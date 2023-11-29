Teen Dies After Falling From Balcony Aboard Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

A teenage passenger died after suffering serious injuries from a fall aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, according to TMZ. The tragic incident happened early Saturday morning (November 25) on the Allure of the Seas cruise ship, which was sailing from Port Canaveral in Florida to Nassau, Bahamas.

Reporters learned from passengers that a 16-year-old boy fell from the balcony onto the deck. He was rushed to the hospital but later died there, the news site reported.

Royal Caribbean confirmed the death of the passenger in a statement sent to several media outlets.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of a guest and our hearts go out to the family. Out of respect for them, we won’t provide any further comment," the cruise line said.

TMZ also obtained photos after the incident, which show police tape blocking off parts of an interior balcony.

"We're told extensive efforts were made to save his life ... with an announcement urging passengers to donate blood at the medical tent," reporters added.

The cruise was on a three-night sailing that departed on Friday (November 24) and returned on Monday (November 27), according to FLORIDA TODAY.

Allure of the Seas joined the Port Canaveral lineup in October. The vessel frequently sails to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean from the port.