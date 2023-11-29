The Best Restaurant In Arizona Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives'

The hit culinary television show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is a classic, and its personable host Guy Fieri has played a major role in fueling its nationwide success. As a result, many of the eateries which have been shown on the program have become household names in the locations they are based.

Delish has created a "roadmap to Flavortown" highlighting the top restaurant in every state that has made an appearance on the popular show:

"Picking a restaurant can be difficult—especially if you're from out of town. That's why we love the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Whether you're headed on a road trip or you just want to explore the DDD-worthy restaurants in your local area, let Guy Fieri show you where to dine. Crunched on time? We've compiled a list of the must-eat Triple D spots in every state—and what to order once you get there. What's the must-stop spot in your state?"

In Arizona, the best restaurant to be featured is Matt's Big Breakfast in Phoenix:

"Even after expanding to a bigger space and two new locations, Matt's Big Breakfast maintains the old-school diner feel that made it a hit with Guy Fieri. Whether you're in the mood for some fluffy Belgian waffles, homemade biscuits and gravy, or spicy huevos rancheros—all of which were featured on the episode—there's truly something for everyone at the Phoenix eatery."