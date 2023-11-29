The Best Restaurant In Nevada Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives'

The hit culinary television show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is a classic, and its personable host Guy Fieri has played a major role in fueling its nationwide success. As a result, many of the eateries which have been shown on the program have become household names in the locations they are based.

Delish has created a "roadmap to Flavortown" highlighting the top restaurant in every state that has made an appearance on the popular show:

"Picking a restaurant can be difficult—especially if you're from out of town. That's why we love the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Whether you're headed on a road trip or you just want to explore the DDD-worthy restaurants in your local area, let Guy Fieri show you where to dine. Crunched on time? We've compiled a list of the must-eat Triple D spots in every state—and what to order once you get there. What's the must-stop spot in your state?"

In Nevada, the best restaurant to be featured is Fat Choy Restaurant in Las Vegas:

"If you're heading to Las Vegas, you want to have an experience that's outside of the ordinary. Fat Choy fits the bill perfectly, delivering flavorful Chinese cuisine in a classic mid-century diner. Make sure to try the dish Guy Fieri traveled here for: pork belly bao buns."