The Best Restaurant In New Mexico Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives'

The hit culinary television show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is a classic, and its personable host Guy Fieri has played a major role in fueling its nationwide success. As a result, many of the eateries which have been shown on the program have become household names in the locations they are based.

Delish has created a "roadmap to Flavortown" highlighting the top restaurant in every state that has made an appearance on the popular show:

"Picking a restaurant can be difficult—especially if you're from out of town. That's why we love the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Whether you're headed on a road trip or you just want to explore the DDD-worthy restaurants in your local area, let Guy Fieri show you where to dine. Crunched on time? We've compiled a list of the must-eat Triple D spots in every state—and what to order once you get there. What's the must-stop spot in your state?"

In New Mexico, the best restaurant to be featured is Tune-Up Cafe in Santa Fe:

"Tune-Up Cafe is a neighborhood joint with mouth-watering dishes run by a husband and wife team in Santa Fe, New Mexico—basically, everything Triple D stands for. The local favorite serves a mix of Southwestern comfort food and Salvadoran cuisine, such as huevos rancheros, pupusas, and chile relleno."