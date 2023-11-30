FBI Agent Carjacked At Gunpoint Near Capitol Hill

By Bill Galluccio

November 30, 2023

Car theft - thief trying to break into the vehicle.
Photo: manusapon kasosod / Moment / Getty Images

An FBI agent was carjacked in Washington, D.C., just a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol, earlier in the week. Officials said that two armed men approached the agent around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday (November 29) afternoon on 12th Street NE, near Lincoln Park.

Officials said that the agency-owned vehicle was recovered roughly one mile away about 15 minutes later. The agent was not harmed during the incident.

No arrests have been made, and no information about the suspects has been released.

The FBI's Washington Field Office is working with the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force to investigate the carjacking.

The carjacking comes amid a sharp rise in carjackings in Washington, D.C., this year. Crime statistics from the Metropolitan Police Department show there have been more than 900 carjackings this year, with more than three-quarters involving guns. That is more than double the number of carjackings reported in the nation's capital last year.

