Gag Order Reinstated Against Trump By Appeals Court

A New York appeals court has reinstated a gag order against former President Donald Trump and his lawyers. The gag order was put in place in October by New York Judge Arthur Engoron after a social media post insinuated that his law clerk was in a relationship with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

While Trump was fined twice for violating the order, Appeals Court Judge David Friedman issued a stay on the gag order on November 15, suggesting it potentially infringed on Trump's First Amendment rights.

The four-judge panel of the Supreme Court of the State of New York Appellate Division, First Judicial Department, did not explain why they lifted the stay in documents filed on Thursday (November 30).

Judge Engoron informed Trump's legal team of the decision during the ongoing civil fraud trial.

"I intend to enforce the gag orders rigorously and vigorously, and I want to make sure counsel informs their clients of the fact that the stay was vacated," Engoron said.

"It's a tragic day for the rule of law, but we are aware," Trump's attorney, Chris Kise, replied.

"It is what it is," Engoron responded.