Hamas Fighters Kill 3 Israelis Near Jerusalem Despite Ceasefire Extension

While Hamas and Israel agreed to extend a ceasefire in Gaza for an additional day to allow the release of more prisoners, Hamas fighters launched an attack at a bus stop near Jerusalem on Thursday (November 30).

Israeli police said that two men drove up to the Givat Shaul junction and opened fire on a crowd of people waiting for the bus around 7:40 a.m.

The shooting left three people dead and 11 others injured. The deceased victims were identified as 73-year-old Rabbi Elimelech Wasserman, 67-year-old Hana Ifergan, and 24-year-old Livia Dickman.

The gunmen were shot and killed by soldiers with the Israel Defense Force. A civilian was also killed as the soldiers exchanged gunshots with the Hamas fighters.

"The initial investigation indicates that the terrorists arrived at the scene by car in the morning, armed with an M-16 rifle and a handgun," a Jerusalem District Police spokesperson told Fox News. "At a certain point, the terrorists began shooting at civilians before subsequently being killed at the scene. A police search of the terrorists' car revealed ammunition and weaponry."

It is unclear how the attack will impact the ongoing ceasefire, which was extended for an additional day in a last-minute deal. While Israel has agreed to halt attacks in Gaza to allow the release of hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Israel will restart the assault in Gaza to eliminate Hamas.

"I told [U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken]: We swore, and I swore to eliminate Hamas," Netanyahu said.

"Nothing will stop us."