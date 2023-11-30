North Carolina Restaurant Among The 25 Best New Restaurants In 2023

North Carolina is once again being recognized as the home of some of the best new restaurants in the entire country.

Yelp released its picks of the 25 best new restaurants in 2023 to shout out "the rising stars of the culinary world." To determine the list, Yelp looked at full-service restaurants that opened after January 1, 2022, ranking its picks based on factors like volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2022, and August 7, 2023.

One restaurant in the Tar Heel State is among the best new eateries in America: Ever Andalo. Coming in at No. 8, this Charlotte eatery serves up a menu inspired by Andalo, a village in the Dolomite region of Italy, and specializes in both fresh local produce and premium products imported from Italy.

The restaurant also makes plenty of its food in-house, such as the pasta, break, pastries, burrata and sauces. Popular dishes include the Calabrian chili pappardelle with beef ragu and house-made ricotta as well as the whole fish Branzino with shaved fennel, watercress and while balsamic mignonette.

Ever Andalo is located at 3116 N. Davidson Street.

Here's what one Yelp reviewer had to say:

"This has been added to my favorite restaurants. The food was amazing! The ricotta with the focaccia is a must. The short rib fell off the bone, the seafood pasta was so fresh, drinks were amazing [too]. The dessert (Tiramisu Trifle and Cataloupe Sorbet) was so delicious. The ambiance is very intimate, low-key and cozy. Our server was attentive, gave her recommendations, and the whole staff worked as a team. I was waiting for something to hinder my experience, but it was a 10/10."

Check out the full list at Yelp to read up on the best new restaurants in the country.