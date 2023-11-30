PHOTOS: Car Slams Into Barrier At Capitol Building

A vehicle reportedly slammed into a security barrier outside a House of Representatives office building at the United States Capitol Thursday (November 30) morning, the New York Post reports.

One person was reportedly apprehended by police nearby the scene of the crash. Photos from the scene outside the Rayburn Office Building shared by several political reporters who were present at the time showed a heavily damaged white sedan.

"Car crashed into police barrier on the corner of S. Capitol and D," Semafor's Kadia Goba wrote on her X account Thursday morning, along with photos from the scene.

The crash took place ahead of a scheduled debate and vote on the potential expulsion of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) from Congress, with Santos addressing reporters outside the Capitol at the time. A spokesperson for the United States Capitol Police Department confirmed that officers were "monitoring" the situation in a statement to the New York Post Thursday morning.