Pogues Frontman Shane MacGowan Dead At 65

MacGowan was in the hospital just a few weeks ago (November 22) with health issues that were not publically addressed. Angels confirmed that her husband left the hospital "a few days later" just in time to celebrate the couple's wedding anniversary. In 2022, the storied songwriter revealed that he was diagnosed with encephalitis which, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, is brain inflammation that "can produce a wide range of symptoms and, in extreme cases, cause brain damage, stroke, or even death."

Born in Kent on Christmas Day in 1957, MacGowan had always been into music. According to a biography written by his brother, though he excelled in English, MacGowan never really liked school. He went to an arts college, but even that wasn't enough to spark passion in his soul. The punk scene took off when MacGowan was 18 years old, and he never looked back. He formed The Pogues in 1982 and went on to release seven studio albums with the band. In 1988, The Pogues collaborated with Kirsty MacColl to create "Fairytale of New York" which peaked at number two in the U.K. charts. BBC mentioned that the single is still one of the U.K.'s most beloved Christmas songs to this day.

MacGowan was a part of The Pogues until their breakup in 2014. His memory will live on through his family, friends, and unforgettable lyrics.