Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $374 Million Jackpot?

Saturday's (December 2) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $400 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $374 million drawing Wednesday (November 29) night.

Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 6-47-50-61-68

POWERBALL: 4

POWER PLAY: 2x

The Powerball jackpot reset after one player in Frazier Park, California, won the $1.73 billion Powerball drawing on October 11. The drawing was the second-largest in the game's history and the second-largest in U.S. lottery history.

One player in California had previously matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7, the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. The $1.586 billion ($983.5 million cash value) Powerball drawing on January 13, 2016 set the previous record for the world's largest jackpot for both cash value and annuity.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket. Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion five times.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.