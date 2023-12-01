Bhad Bhabie Announces She's Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump

Back in April, TMZ shared photos Bregoli's tattoo of Le Vaughn's name in red cursive on the left side of her chest. She also got another tattoo that says "1111" as an apparent nod to her boyfriend's birthday. Le Vaughn has "Danielle Marie" inked on his neck.



"I love that man whether y'all like it or not, yall gonna talk regardless," Bhad Bhabie said in response to a fan who questioned the tattoos.



The Florida native, aka the "Cash Me Outside Girl", has been racking up plenty of cash since she transformed from a teenaged viral sensation into an artist and multimillionaire. Last month, Bregoli revealed her earnings from her OnlyFans account in 2021. Within the eight months that appear in the screenshot, she gained over $38.6 million by charging $23.99 a month for a subscription. That's enough to take care of as many babies as she wants.



Congratulations to the couple!