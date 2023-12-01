Felicity Huffman Breaks 4-Year Silence On College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is speaking out for the first time about the infamous 2019 college admissions scandal. The actress recently sat down with ABC7 Eyewitness News to address the scandal that landed her 14 days in prison, with a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

“People assume that I went into this looking for a way to cheat the system and making proverbial criminal deals in back alleys, but that was not the case,” Huffman said. She explained that she had been working with college counselor William "Rick" Singer, the convicted mastermind behind the scandal, and had genuinely trusted him.

“He recommended programs and tutors, and he was the expert," she recalled. "And after a year, he started to say, ‘Your daughter is not going to get into any of the colleges that she wants to, and so I believed him."