Knicks Star Mitchell Robinson Takes In His Grieving High School Coach
By Jason Hall
December 1, 2023
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson recently took in his grieving high school coach as a roommate.
Butch Stockton, who coached Robinson at Chalmette High School in Louisiana, revealed that Robinson invited him to stay with him after Stockton's wife of 31 years died of cancer in September.
"He said, 'Coach there's no reason for you to stay in Louisiana anymore. You come to New York with me and enjoy yourself,'" Stockton told MSG Network sideline reporter Rebecca Haarlow during the Knicks' 118-112 win against the Detroit Pistons Thursday (November 30) night. "Get your mind back straight because you know how much you loved your wife. I loved your wife."
"[Mitch Robinson] said come to New York with me, and enjoy yourself and get your mind back straight."— NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2023
- Butch Stockton, Robinson’s high school coach, on staying with Mitch in New York after the passing of his wife. pic.twitter.com/qtY3hfnGLk
"He's a great guy, he helped me get to where I'm at," Robinson said of Stockton while addressing reporters after the game. "… So it works out for the best. I can help him out like he helped me. ... He looked out for me. He helped me get to where I'm at, I feel like, so it's the least that I can do. It's been cool."
Robinson taking in Stockton comes amid a career season for the sixth-year center, who currently leads all NBA players in total offensive rebounds (104) and offensive rebounds per game (5.8), while also averaging a career-best 11.1 rebounds per game. The Knicks are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, coming off back-to-back wins ahead of Friday's (December 1) game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.