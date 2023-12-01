Knicks Star Mitchell Robinson Takes In His Grieving High School Coach

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson recently took in his grieving high school coach as a roommate.

Butch Stockton, who coached Robinson at Chalmette High School in Louisiana, revealed that Robinson invited him to stay with him after Stockton's wife of 31 years died of cancer in September.

"He said, 'Coach there's no reason for you to stay in Louisiana anymore. You come to New York with me and enjoy yourself,'" Stockton told MSG Network sideline reporter Rebecca Haarlow during the Knicks' 118-112 win against the Detroit Pistons Thursday (November 30) night. "Get your mind back straight because you know how much you loved your wife. I loved your wife."