Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

Why eat chestnuts roasting on an open fire when you can enjoy pancakes cooking on a hot griddle? Few breakfasts are more satisfying than the ones that include a hearty stack of pancakes buttered to perfection and topped with maple syrup, fruit, and a dollop of whipped cream while you're at it! So, prepare a delicious stack of fluffy pancakes dressed with the works, and cozy up in a blanket on the couch as we source the one Minnesota restaurant that serves the best pancakes around!

According to a list compiled by The Food Network, the best pancakes in Minnesota are served at the Pannenkoeken Huis in St. Louis Park. The Food Network praised this restaurant for its tasty Dutch-style pancakes.

Here's what The Food Network had to say about the place that serves the best pancakes in Minnesota:

"It was President Lincoln’s Homestead Act of 1862 that prompted a massive wave of Scandinavian and Dutch settlers on the East Coast to move westward in pursuit of affordable farmland. Today, there are reminders of Minnesota’s early cultural influencers everywhere, and especially in the state’s cuisine. At this comfy St. Louis Park diner, you’ll find 15 variations on pannenkoeken, or Dutch-style pancakes. Larger and much thinner than their American or Scotch pancake counterparts, but not quite as thin as crepes, pannenkoeken are an excellent instrument for showcasing all kinds of toppings. At Pannekoeken Huis, there’s something for every palate, from an Americanized creation glazed with cinnamon sugar and laced with tart Granny Smith apples to a rendition topped with kiwi, pineapple and banana that flirts with tropical influences. For an authentic Dutch breakfast experience, go for the Traditional Dutch, served simply with powdered sugar and a lemon wedge."

