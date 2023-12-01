Trump Not Immune From Civil Suits Over January 6, Appeals Court Rules

A federal appeals court ruled that former President Donald Trump can be sued over the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel with the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., ruled that Trump is not entitled to presidential immunity.

"The sole issue before us is whether President Trump has demonstrated an entitlement to official-act immunity for his actions leading up to and on January 6 as alleged in the complaints. We answer no, at least at this stage of the proceedings," Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan wrote.

"When a first-term President opts to seek a second term, his campaign to win re-election is not an official presidential act," he explained. "The Office of the Presidency as an institution is agnostic about who will occupy it next."

The ruling allows multiple lawsuits filed against the former president to move forward, including ones filed by a pair of U.S. Capitol Police officers and several Democratic members of Congress.

Trump is expected to appeal the decision.