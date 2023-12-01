Tsu Surf Receives Prison Sentence Over Racketeering And Firearms Charges

Tsu Surf admitted that he held a leadership role during his time with the gang from 2015 to 2022. The Rollin' 60s Crips were accused of being "a criminal enterprise responsible for acts of violence and the distribution of controlled substances in New Jersey and elsewhere." In March 2017, Cox shot a firearm at a member of a rival gang, but did not hit him. Two years later, he was caught in possession of two loaded weapons, which is illegal for convicted felons.



The 32-year-old artist's case has drawn attention from celebrities like Wyclef Jean, who's been advocating for his release for months. The Fugees rapper even shouted him out during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.



Tsu Surf will have to serve out the entire 60-month sentence since there's no parole in federal prison. Judge Wigenton also ordered him to three years of supervised release and fined him $15,000.