Kidnapped 10-Month-Old Found Dead, Father Taken Into Custody

The search for a missing ten-month-old boy ended in tragedy on Saturday (December 2) morning. A group of hunters stumbled upon a naked man in a sleeping bag in the woods near Idaho Falls just after 9 a.m. and called 911.

The hunters told the dispatcher that the man was "making odd statements."

Deputies with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the scene and identified the man as Jeremy Albert Best. They learned he was wanted for killing his wife, Kali Jean Randall, and kidnapping their ten-month-old son, Zeke Best, on Thursday night.

According to EastIdahoNews.com, Best was taken to the hospital earlier in the day on Thursday after he wandered into a convenience store completely naked. He grabbed a cigarette from behind the counter and was escorted out of the store.

An ambulance took him to the hospital, and he was released later that day.

Officials at the scene said they found Best's black Chevy SUV down a nearby embankment. They also found Zeke's body and pronounced the boy dead at the scene. Officials did not say where the child was found. They said his body will be sent for an autopsy.

Best was taken into custody and booked on an outstanding warrant from Teton County.