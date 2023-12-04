10 Of Hip-Hop's Most Outrageous Beefs Of 2023

NBA YoungBoy didn’t hold back against J. Cole when he dissed him and other artists this year, but Cole knew how to handle it. Their issues began back in 2021 when YoungBoy Never Broke Again reportedly left Cole hanging in the studio. After Cole connected with Lil Durk on “All My Life” in May, YB took it personally and dissed Cole in his song “F**k The Industry Pt. 2.” Cole didn’t flinch, but fans were craving for a response. They were so thirsty for a reaction that they thought Cole took aim at YB in his verse for Lil Yachty’s “The Secret Recipe,” but it wasn’t until he namedropped YB on Drake’s “First Person Shooter” that fans really knew how he felt about the situation.

“I still wanna get me a song with YB/ Can’t trust everything that you saw on IG,” Cole raps. “Just know if I diss you, I made sure you know that I hit you like I’m on your caller ID.”





Latto vs. Coi Leray