NBA YoungBoy & Birdman Fire Back At Joe Budden Over Harsh Criticism

By Tony M. Centeno

December 4, 2023

NBA YoungBoy, Joe Budden & Birdman
Photo: Getty Images

YoungBoy Never Broke Again went off on Joe Budden after the podcaster gave some harsh criticism on his podcast. On Sunday, December 3, the Baton Rouge native took to his Instagram Story and unloaded on Budden in an explicit rant.

"Don't speak on me. I don’t play that s**t.” Don't rat on me neither, you p***y b***h," he sneered. "Stupid dumb b***h, yo d**k don't get even hard no more, clown-a*s n***a. Ain't no sabotaging me, b***h. F**k wrong wit that n***a. Don't rat on me. I don't want to argue with ya b***h a*s, n***a. B***h, you do all them interviews, come on to Gravedigger Mountain and talk to me."

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

"That n***a's trash. He's horrible," Joe said about YoungBoy on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. "He is horrible, he is really really really really really bad."

Budden's harsh words about YB, who recently dropped his Decided 2 album, disturbed loyal fans and people close to the 24-year-old rapper like Birdman. The Cash Money Record co-founder also hopped on social media and addressed Budden directly.

"@JOEBUDDEN YOU F*KIN WITH SOMETHIN YOU SHOULD LEAVE ALONG," Birdman wrote in an Instagram Story on Sunday. "STUNNA CORLEONE GOTTI NBARG."

So far, Budden hasn't fired back at neither artist, but he did allude to the drama in his Instagram Story. See his response below.

Joe Budden
Photo: Instagram
