Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2024 US Tour With Impressive Special Guests

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are bringing their Unlimited Love tour back to the US next year, and they're bringing a slew of impressive special guests with them again. The 2024 run kicks off May 28 in Ridgefield, Washington, and wraps up in St. Louis on July 30. Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti & Egypt80, Wand, and IRONTOM will play support on select dates.

Check out their full list of 2024 tour dates below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2024 Tour Dates

02/17 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino

02/20 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

02/23 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

05/28 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +

05/31 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge +

06/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater +

06/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre =

06/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

06/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

06/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

06/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~

06/28 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

07/02 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake =

07/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

07/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

07/15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

07/22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

07/25 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center @

07/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @

+ = w/ Ken Carson and IRONTOM

= = w/ Kid Cudi and IRONTOM

^ = w/ Wand and IRONTOM

* = w/ IRONTOM

~ = w/ Ice Cube and IRONTOM

# = w/ Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM

@ = w/ Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM