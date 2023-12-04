The Perfect Last Minute Gifts For The Pop Music Lover In Your Life

There are 358 days between January 1st and December 25th and yet every year I find myself scrambling for last-minute gifts. If you're in the same boat this year, hopefully, this guide can help you find the perfect last-minute gift for the pop music lover in your life.

From merchandise of today's biggest artists and recently released memoirs and books about pop artists to beginner gear to start making and recording their own music, the following list has everything a pop music lover would love to open on Christmas day.

Concerts