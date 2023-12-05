2 South Carolina Cities Among The 'Most Fun' Cities In America

By Sarah Tate

December 5, 2023

Photo: Grant Squibb/Cultura/Getty Images

When you think of a "fun" city, you may picture the likes of New York City, Los Angeles or Las Vegas. While these big cities are definitely hubs of entertainment, some smaller cities where the cost of living is lower than large metropolitan areas have some fun activities and exciting restaurants and bars that keep residents and visitors entertained.

WalletHub compared over 180 cities around the country, including the two most populated cities in each state, to determine which are the "most fun" in the U.S. From cities filled with exciting nightlife, like Las Vegas which earned the top spot, to those with plenty of amusement parks and high-quality restaurants and entertainment venues, the list proves that you can find something fun to do anywhere in the country.

Two cities in South Carolina made the list:

  • No. 29: Charleston
  • No. 61: Columbia

Coming in at No. 29 overall, Charleston ranked as the "most fun" in South Carolina, largely in part to its high rankings in entertainment & recreation.

These are the Top 10 most fun cities in the country:

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Miami, Florida
  4. Atlanta, Georgia
  5. San Francisco, California
  6. New Orleans, Louisiana
  7. Austin, Texas
  8. Chicago, Illinois
  9. Honolulu, Hawaii
  10. New York, New York

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three key factors, entertainment & recreation, nightlife & parties, and costs. These factors were then evaluated using 65 relevant metrics, including: number of attractions, restaurants per capita, water & amusement parks per capita, shopping centers per capita, movie theaters per capita, bar accessibility, presence of music festivals, music venues per capita, average beer price, movie costs and cost of living, among many others.

Check out WalletHub's full list to see more of the most fun cities in America.

