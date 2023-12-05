Big Time Rush To Rock Festive iHeartLand With Jaw-Dropping Performance

Big Time Rush is decking the halls this holiday season, not only on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, but also in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox with a special performance.

The group recently released their latest album, Another Life, their fourth full-length studio album, following 2013's 24/Seven, and showcases ten new songs (with 15 on the deluxe edition) including "Can't Get Enough," "Waves," "Weekends" and "Learn To Love." The band's Pena Vega explained of Big Time Rush's big year this year, "This is very much a comeback. As long as our fans want us todo it, we’re going to keep doing it. We really mean that." James Maslow added, "To see the fan’s reactions really solidified that we should be doing this. It's so cool to see the impact we've had on the world."

During their exclusive Big Time Rush in iHeartLand event, the band will perform songs from Another Life, as well as fan favorites from previous albums. Fans can experience Big Time Rush in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox for two days only, starting Friday, December 15th at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

If you're in Fortnite, keep the party going by showing off your best dance moves on State Farm Park's dance floor! And now that it's a winter wonderland in iHeartLand, play mini-games including a new skiing game, obstacles courses, high speed races, parkour & more.

While you're on Roblox in iHeartLand, make sure to collect as much sound energy as possible in front of the State Farm Park stage to get the limited UGC item — a Big Time Rush custom holiday sweater. Then, head over to the State Farm Park Neighborhood to try out the new holiday scavenger hunt for a chance to win a holiday hoverboard, and go ice skating in State Farm Park! You can also play State Farm's new Temple of Sound maze mini game to earn rewards and in-game upgrades.

Make sure to head over to iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox on December 15th!