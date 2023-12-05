Cher Joins Star-Studded iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Lineup

We are just days away from the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, and the show just got even better, because an absolute icon will be taking over the stage with a special performance: Cher.

Cher joins the previously-announced, star-studded lineup, which includes Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, and Melanie Martinez.

Fans across the country will be able to tune in and stream this year's iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball on Friday, December 8th at 7pmET/4pm PT via iHeartRadio's Hit Nation station, and Z100 on the free iHeartRadio app. Then, watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.