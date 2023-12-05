Dad Accidentally Stabs Self To Death With Knife Worn Around His Neck

A Massachusetts father is believed to have accidentally stabbed himself to death with a knife that was attached to a lanyard worn around his neck, NBC Boston reports.

Patrick Kenney Jr., 42, was found in the parking lot of the popular Kowloon restaurant in Saugus after attending a birthday party on Saturday (December 2). A source with knowledge of the situation told NBC Boston that Kenney was wearing the lanyard around his neck when he was located.

Kenney's family confirmed that he died from a fatal wound during what was described as a freak accident.

"Our family is mourning the loss of Patrick, focused on his wife Lauren and two young children, and trying to make sense of this horrific tragedy. Patrick was a loving father and husband, brother, son and loyal friend to many," Kenney's family said in a statement obtained by NBC Boston.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office also believes the 42-year-old's death was accidental as no other individuals are suspected to be involved, though investigators and relatives are still unclear how the situation took place and why Kenney was carrying a knife on a lanyard. Kenney's death came days after three men and a woman were charged for a fight that took place at the Kowloon restaurant.