Damon Albarn Announces Blur Hiatus: 'It's Too Much For Me'

Blur is taking a hiatus once again. Damon Albarn broke the news during an interview with French publication Les Inrockuptibles (via Far Out Magazine), admitting it's "too much for me."

“It is time to wrap up this campaign. It’s too much for me. It was the right thing to do and an immense honour to play these songs again, spend time with these guys, make an album, blah-blah-blah,” he said. “I’m not saying I won’t do it again, it was a beautiful success, but I’m not dwelling on the past.”

Just over a year ago, Blur announced their first show since 2015. They also released their ninth studio album, The Ballad of Darren, over the summer. It was their first album since 2015's The Magic Whip.

When asked what his future looks like, Albarn revealed he's working on an “opera which will be presented in Paris next year,” and reuniting with Jamie Hewlett in India to “start working on a new Gorillaz album.”

This is the third time Blur has gone on hiatus since forming in 1989. Albarn's been plenty busy with Gorillaz, who spent 2022 on a world tour and released their eighth studio album Cracker Island earlier this year.