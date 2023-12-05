Newlywed Killed By Shark While Paddleboarding During Her Honeymoon

A newlywed from Boston, Massachusetts, was killed by a shark on her honeymoon in the Bahamas. The woman, who was not identified, got married on Sunday (December 3) and was celebrating her new marriage at Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort in New Providence.

On Monday morning, the woman was paddleboarding when she was attacked by a shark. A lifeguard rushed out in a boat to help the woman and managed to bring her ashore.

The lifeguard attempted to perform CPR, but the woman did not survive.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the victim, along with a male relative, was paddleboarding away from the shoreline in waters at the rear of a resort in western New Providence when she was bitten by a shark," the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement.

"The victim suffered significant trauma to the right side of her body. She was examined on scene by emergency medical technicians, who concluded that she showed no vital signs of life."

No information about what type of shark attacked the woman was released.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddleboarding activity nearly a mile from the shore. We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the guest's family and loved ones. We remain in close contact with them and are providing all support possible during this difficult time," Sandals Resorts said in a statement.