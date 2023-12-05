School Bus Driver Charged With Raping Student Passenger

By Bill Galluccio

December 5, 2023

Giovanny Campos, 50
Photo: Nassau County District Attorney

school bus driver from Long Island has been charged with raping a female student multiple times. A grand jury indicted 50-year-old Giovanny Campos on charges of second-degree kidnapping, third-degree rape, third-degree criminal sex act, and reckless endangerment.

Prosecutors said Campos raped the female student multiple times between January and July, both on his bus and at his home in New York City.

"The defendant raped the child multiple times, including in a parking lot while still on the bus," officials said. "The defendant also transported the teenager to his apartment in Jamaica, Queens, to engage in sexual acts with her."

Valley Stream Schools Superintendent Wayne R. Loper said that Campos was removed from the route by his employer, Cheese Bus Inc., once they learned about the allegations against him.

Campos pleaded not guilty.

"School bus drivers are trusted to transport and protect our children, but this defendant allegedly preyed on a teenage student and sexually abused her both on his bus and at his apartment in Queens," Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement. "If you believe or know of someone who may have been victimized by Giovanny Campos, please call the Special Victims Bureau."

