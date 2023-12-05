VIDEO: McDonald's Reveals 'Top-Secret' Location Of World's First CosMc's

McDonald's is getting ready to open its first ever CosMc's spin-off location, and fast-food lovers can hardly wait! According to Daily Mail, the fast-food giant will open the first ever retro-themed and drive-thru focused "CosMc's" in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

The highly-anticipated spin-off location is being built right next to a McDonald's just outside of Chicago (after all, that is where the company's headquarters are). CosMc is a purple and orange 1980's McDonaldland "alien" with two antennas, googly eyes, and a spacesuit. According to USA Today, it remains a mystery whether or not the mascot will return along with the rise of CosMc's across the globe.

The spin-off is set to be a small-format concept of McDonald's, meaning that it will have a (currently unspecified) limited menu of popular McDonald's items. Bolingbrook locals were able to capture photo and video footage of the outside of the restaurant, revealing a purple building with yellow lettering.