VIDEO: McDonald's Reveals 'Top-Secret' Location Of World's First CosMc's
By Logan DeLoye
December 5, 2023
McDonald's is getting ready to open its first ever CosMc's spin-off location, and fast-food lovers can hardly wait! According to Daily Mail, the fast-food giant will open the first ever retro-themed and drive-thru focused "CosMc's" in Bolingbrook, Illinois.
The highly-anticipated spin-off location is being built right next to a McDonald's just outside of Chicago (after all, that is where the company's headquarters are). CosMc is a purple and orange 1980's McDonaldland "alien" with two antennas, googly eyes, and a spacesuit. According to USA Today, it remains a mystery whether or not the mascot will return along with the rise of CosMc's across the globe.
The spin-off is set to be a small-format concept of McDonald's, meaning that it will have a (currently unspecified) limited menu of popular McDonald's items. Bolingbrook locals were able to capture photo and video footage of the outside of the restaurant, revealing a purple building with yellow lettering.
Company CEO Chris Kempczinski announced plans for the spin-off in July, stating that it would feature "DNA" similar to McDonald's' with its own identity.
"CosMc’s is a small-format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s, but its own unique personality." Despite the first CosMc's being on the "verge of completion," an official opening date has yet to be set.