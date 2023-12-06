Bomb Threat Called In At NAS Pensacola 4 Years To The Day Of Terror Attack

Naval Airstation Pensacola was placed on lockdown on Wednesday (December 5) due to a reported bomb threat. About an hour after the threat was made, officials said that a suspect had been taken into custody.

"Naval Security Forces, in coordination with local law enforcement partners, executed pre-planned responses and are in the process of clearing the affected areas," NAS Pensacola said in a release posted on Facebook. "No one was injured, and the individual suspected of making the threat is in custody."

In a subsequent post, the base said that both gates had been reopened.

Authorities did not identify the suspect or provide details about a possible motive for making the bomb threat.

The threat comes exactly four years after Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, an Air Force aviation student from Saudi Arabia, shot and killed three people and injured eight others in a terrorist attack at the base.

Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Mohammed Sameh Haitham, 19; Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Cameron Scott Walters, 21; and Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, were killed in the December 6, 2019, attack.

Alshamrani was also killed at the scene by a deputy with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.