Flavor Flav Reunites With 'Flavor Of Love' Winner At Jingle Ball Detroit

For the unfamiliar, Hoopz infamously beat out Tiffany "New York" Pollard during the finale of VH1's infamous reality dating show in 2006. Flav and Hoopz were an item until the show's second season. The seasoned rapper still follows her on social media to this day, but, according to TMZ, he hasn't seen her in person in years. Neither of them knew the other would be at the event, and had no plans on linking up.



Flavor Flav has popped up a couple of times at Jingle Ball Tour since it took off in November. He met up with Flo during a tour stop in Los Angeles last week. He has one more appearance planned on the tour.



The next stop on the Jingle Ball Tour is at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 8. Fans can catch SZA, Doechii, Jelly Roll, Olivia Rodrigo and more performing live. You can still buy your tickets now.



Check out more scenes from Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball in Detroit below.