Flavor Flav Reunites With 'Flavor Of Love' Winner At Jingle Ball Detroit
By Tony M. Centeno
December 6, 2023
Flavor Flav ran into an old flame after he crashed Flo Rida's latest set on the Jingle Ball Tour.
On Tuesday night, December 5, the Public Enemy rapper joined Flo during his set at Jingle Ball in Detroit. Flavor Flav hit the stage with the Miami rapper and followed him as he traveled around the audience while seated on the shoulders of a giant guy in a Santa Claus suit. After they wrapped up their performance, Flav went backstage where he reunited with the first-ever winner of his "Flavor Of Love" reality show, Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander.
Y’all never know who ya gunna run into backstage at @iHeartRadio #JingleBall Gots to my girl HOOPZ @TheRealHoopz #FlavorofLove pic.twitter.com/QBpVFpKpsR— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) December 6, 2023
For the unfamiliar, Hoopz infamously beat out Tiffany "New York" Pollard during the finale of VH1's infamous reality dating show in 2006. Flav and Hoopz were an item until the show's second season. The seasoned rapper still follows her on social media to this day, but, according to TMZ, he hasn't seen her in person in years. Neither of them knew the other would be at the event, and had no plans on linking up.
Flavor Flav has popped up a couple of times at Jingle Ball Tour since it took off in November. He met up with Flo during a tour stop in Los Angeles last week. He has one more appearance planned on the tour.
The next stop on the Jingle Ball Tour is at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 8. Fans can catch SZA, Doechii, Jelly Roll, Olivia Rodrigo and more performing live. You can still buy your tickets now.
Check out more scenes from Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball in Detroit below.