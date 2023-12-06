Former House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy Is Resigning From Congress

Former House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced that he is resigning from Congress at the end of the year.

"As the son of a firefighter from Bakersfield, my story is the story of America. For me, every moment came with a great deal of devotion and responsibility," McCarthy wrote on X. "Serving you in Congress and as the 55th Speaker of the House has been my greatest honor."

The post included a video in which he touted his accomplishments during his 17-year tenure in Congress.

"No matter the odds, or personal cost, we did the right thing. That may seem out of fashion in Washington these days, but delivering results for the American people is still celebrated across the country," McCarthy wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.

"I will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office. The Republican Party is expanding every day, and I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders," he wrote.