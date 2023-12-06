GOP Presidential Candidates Battle For Second Place In 4th Primary Debate

Four presidential candidates will take the stage in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Wednesday (December 6) night as they battle for second place in the Republican primary.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie qualified for the fourth and final debate before the crucial Iowa caucuses on January 15, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump will not be in attendance at the debate. He refused to attend the previous debates, citing his significant lead in the polls, and called for the Republican National Committee to eliminate the debates altogether.

It will be the last chance for the candidates to make a name for themselves as they try to claw away at the commanding lead held by Trump, who is polling at just under 60%. DeSantis is in second place with 12.7%, while Haley is in third place, trailed by Ramaswamy and Christie, respectively.

Most of the focus will be on Haley and DeSantis as they try to paint themselves as alternatives to Trump and a viable candidate to defeat President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

The candidates will likely field questions about the ongoing wars between Israel and Hamas and Ukraine and Russia. Healthcare is expected to be brought up as well after Trump made headlines by vowing to repeal and replace Obamacare if he is elected.