'Multiple Victims' In Mass Shooting At University Of Las Vegas Campus

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to an "active shooter situation" at the University of Las Vegas on Wednesday (December 6) afternoon. In a post on X, the department said, "There appears to be multiple victims."

The first report of shots fired came just before 12 p.m. when the college posted on X, writing, "University Police responding to report of shots fire in BEH evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

There were reports that shots were fired at Beam Hall and at the student union.

About 40 minutes later, the department said that the suspected shooter had been "located and is deceased."

Officials said that officers engaged the suspect but did not say how the suspected shooter died.

The school posted several times on X, urging students to shelter in place.

"Please shelter in place. This remains an active investigation. The suspect has been contained, according to police," the school wrote.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said there are three victims on a post on X.

"URGENT: From Sheriff Kevin McMahill: "No more threat to the community. The suspect is deceased. Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries. That number could change. We will update you when we know more."

The department later said there were "three deceased victims and one additional victim in critical condition at a local hospital."

According to CNN, the suspect is a 67-year-old college professor whose ties to the school are currently unknown.

Officers are going building by building to secure the campus, looking for any additional victims.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for the latest updates...