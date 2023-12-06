Rubi Rose Reveals Top OnlyFans Subscriber Got Massive Tattoo Of Her Face

"Brandon" said that the ink took over three hours to complete. Rose previously met the man and posed for a photo with him last week. She actually shouted him out in a post on X/Twitter and shared an image of the total amount he had spent on her, which was over $60,000 at the time. In his messages, he indicated that he spent well over $30,000 since they met.



"I even spent $30,000 more on you since we met because I thought we had something genuine and real," the man wrote. "I will empty my bank account just to be with you."



Rubi Rose has been on OnlyFans since 2020. According to Complex, she earned over $100,000 in her first 48 hours on the app, which allows people to post typically adult content.