2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball: How To Stream Live

This year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One is finally here and the best way to spread all the holiday cheer, is to tune in and listen to all the jolly action live.

Taking over the stage at Madison Square Garden at this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball are Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, and a special performance from Cher.

Fans across the country will be able to tune in and stream this year's iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball on Friday, December 8th at 7pmET/4pm PT via iHeartRadio's Hit Nation station, and Z100 on the free iHeartRadio app. Then, watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.