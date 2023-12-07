Find Out What Coloradans Listened To In 2023 With iHeartRewind

As we inch closer and closer to the end of 2023, it's time to look back on the key moments that happened this past year. That includes the music you love! iHeartRewind revealed every state's top music artist and song in 2023 based on total audience spins (TAS) and streams across radio stations.

Coloradans couldn't stop listening to Luke Combs this year! They're not alone, too. The "Beautiful Crazy" singer racked up over 1.8 billion TAS, meaning he was one of the top artists of 2023!

"Fast Car" by Luke Combs was the Centennial State's top song, and Crime Junkie was the state's most popular podcast!

Interested in learning more about the songs and artists that people just couldn’t get enough of across the U.S. this year? Check out iHeartRewind’s full lists below to find out who made the top list in each genre. Plus, registered iHeartRadio users should keep an eye out for their own personalized iHeartRewind, which will be arriving right to their inbox! See unique insights like your top artist, your first thumbed-up song of the year, and a music festival you need to attend in 2024. Plus, we are sharing what made your neighborhood move by highlighting the top artists, songs and more in your home state. Check out the soundtrack to your neighborhood with our Neighborhood Rewind, presented by State Farm, at iHeartRewind.com.