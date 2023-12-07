Find Out What Kentuckians Listened To In 2023 With iHeartRewind

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

December 7, 2023

Stylish young woman listening to music at home
Photo: Getty Images

2023 is wrapping up, and as the year comes to close, it's time to reflect on the best new music and podcasts dropped over the past 12 months.

In Kentucky, listening trends varied, making it a memorable era when it comes to audio in the state. Read on to discover what Kentuckians were especially fans of blasting:

  • The number one musical artist is Luke Combs
  • The top song is "Fast Car" by Luke Combs
  • The favorite podcast is The KSR Podcast
  • The most popular radio station is 98.1 The Bull 

Interested in learning more about the songs and artists that people just couldn’t get enough of across the U.S. this year? Check out iHeartRewind’s full lists below to find out who made the top list in each genre. Plus, registered iHeartRadio users should keep an eye out for their own personalized iHeartRewind, which will be arriving right to their inbox! See unique insights like your top artist, your first thumbed-up song of the year, and a music festival you need to attend in 2024. Plus, we are sharing what made your neighborhood move by highlighting the top artists, songs and more in your home state. Check out the soundtrack to your neighborhood with our Neighborhood Rewind, presented by State Farm, at iHeartRewind.com.

