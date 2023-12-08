2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball: All Of The Festive Looks

This year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One was as joyful as ever as this year's star-studded lineup brought all of the holiday cheer to Madison Square Garden in New York City — and all of the amazing looks!

Performing at this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball were Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, and a special performance from Cher. Also in attendance, and lighting up the red carpet this year were celebrities including Jared Leto, Martha Stewart, Andy Cohen, and so many more.

If you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best looks from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.