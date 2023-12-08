2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball: All Of The Festive Looks

By Taylor Fields

December 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

This year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One was as joyful as ever as this year's star-studded lineup brought all of the holiday cheer to Madison Square Garden in New York City — and all of the amazing looks!

Performing at this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball were Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, and a special performance from Cher. Also in attendance, and lighting up the red carpet this year were celebrities including Jared Leto, Martha Stewart, Andy Cohen, and so many more.

If you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best looks from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

Sabrina Carpenter

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images

Jared Leto

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images

Pentatonix

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images

GAYLE

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images

Jelly Roll

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images

OneRepublic

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images

Big Time Rush

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images

LANY with Tinkerbelle & Belle

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images

(G)I-DLE

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images

OWENN

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images

The Gorga Family

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel & daughter Bryn

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jennifer Fessler & Jackie Goldschneider

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images

Andy Cohen

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images
