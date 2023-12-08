David Kushner took the stage during the star-studded iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday night (December 8). The Chicago-born singer-songwriter delivered a soulful performance on the Madison Square Garden stage, capping it off with his viral ballad that skyrocketed to No. 1 internationally.

Kushner, 23, began his set with “Dead Man” and “Miserable Man,” and ultimately, prompted the whole Jingle Ball crowd to sing along to his smash-hit single, “Daylight.” Kushner debuted several versions of the internationally-embraced song. His latest release is a 6-track EP, Dead Man + Daylight, featuring five versions of it on the collection.

“Oh, I love it and I hate it at the same time/ You and I drink the poison from the same vine/ Oh, I love it and I hate it at the same time/ Hidin' all of our sins from the daylight/ From the daylight, runnin' from the daylight/ From the daylight, runnin' from the daylight/ Oh, I love it and I hate it at the same time”

The highly-anticipated annual annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball show took place at Madison Square Garden in New York, following unforgettable shows in Tampa, Florida; Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; and Detroit, Michigan. The New York lineup also included Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, Melanie Martinez, and a special performance from Cher.