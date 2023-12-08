David Kushner Soulfully Serenades Jingle Ball Crowd With Viral 'Daylight'
By Kelly Fisher
December 9, 2023
David Kushner took the stage during the star-studded iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday night (December 8). The Chicago-born singer-songwriter delivered a soulful performance on the Madison Square Garden stage, capping it off with his viral ballad that skyrocketed to No. 1 internationally.
Kushner, 23, began his set with “Dead Man” and “Miserable Man,” and ultimately, prompted the whole Jingle Ball crowd to sing along to his smash-hit single, “Daylight.” Kushner debuted several versions of the internationally-embraced song. His latest release is a 6-track EP, Dead Man + Daylight, featuring five versions of it on the collection.
“Oh, I love it and I hate it at the same time/ You and I drink the poison from the same vine/ Oh, I love it and I hate it at the same time/ Hidin' all of our sins from the daylight/ From the daylight, runnin' from the daylight/ From the daylight, runnin' from the daylight/ Oh, I love it and I hate it at the same time”
The highly-anticipated annual annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball show took place at Madison Square Garden in New York, following unforgettable shows in Tampa, Florida; Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; and Detroit, Michigan. The New York lineup also included Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, Melanie Martinez, and a special performance from Cher.
If you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.