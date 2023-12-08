Hunter Biden Indicted On Nine Tax-Related Charges

A federal grand jury indicted Hunter Biden on nine charges for failing to pay taxes on foreign income. The charges include one felony count of tax evasion, two felony counts of filing a false tax return, four misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes, and two misdemeanor counts of failing to file taxes.

In a 56-page indictment, prosecutors allege that Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, "engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019."

The indictment says that Hunter "willfully failed" to pay taxes on time from 2016 through 2019 despite having the money to pay them.

"Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes," the indictment said.

If convicted, Biden faces up to 17 years behind bars.