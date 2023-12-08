Police Say That 4-Year-Old Who 'Drowned' Was Dead Before He Was Put In Pool

Authorities in Australia arrested a woman accused of murdering her four-year-old son. Two years ago, Tara Richardson called emergency services to report that her son drowned in their backyard pool.

At the time, authorities accepted her claim that the boy fell into the pool and drowned.

However, after a two-year investigation, detectives determined that the boy died before he ended up in the water.

"After extensive investigations through Operation Tango Anise, detectives will now allege the 4-year-old child died before entering the pool," the Queensland Police said in a statement.

Richardson was taken into custody and charged with one count of murder (domestic violence offense) and one count of misconduct with a corpse by interference.

Authorities did not say how the boy died, though investigators ruled out the use of a weapon.

Detective Superintendent Darrin Shadlow told the Australia Broadcasting Corporation that the boy died earlier in the day and that Richardson was the only person home at the time.

"It is obviously a very difficult investigation to conduct. The investigation into a child's death is something that is extremely challenging for all police, for investigators, and for the families as well," he said.