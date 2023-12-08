Serj Tankian And Tony Iommi Team Up For Surprise Collaboration

System of a Down's Serj Tankian and Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi surprised fans on Friday (December 8) by releasing a collaborative single called "Deconstruction" with Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian. The song was recorded under the name The Gibson Band, with proceeds benefitting the Armenia Fund’s Artsakh Refugee Initiative.

The Gibson Band will continue releasing music with a rotating cast of musicians to aid various charities around the world. In addition to the song, the group is also raising money by auctioning off an original painting titled "Our Mountains" by Tankian, and a 2023 Les Paul Standard guitar inspired by the painting, through Julien’s Auctions.

“It’s a dream come true to have collaborated with my good friend, Cesar Gueikian, and Tony Iommi, who I have collaborated with before,” Tankian said in a statement. “I am happy that we are using our platform to donate the music, my art, and Gibson’s incredibly unique guitar for such a great charity. Music with the right intentions can inspire and also create positive change.”

“It was great to hook up with Serj again and also to do a track with Cesar (I think that he’s trying to steal my job!!) ha-ha!!" Iommi added. "The Armenian people are really lovely people, and it’s a great pleasure, a great cause, and I’m very happy to be involved in it.”

Listen to "Deconstruction" below.