Three Hospital Employees Hurt In Attack At Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

By Bill Galluccio

December 8, 2023

abandoned hospital corridor
Photo: Joos Mind / The Image Bank / Getty Images

Two nurses and a doctor were slashed during an argument that turned violent inside the pediatric intensive care unit at Newark Beth Israel Hospital in New Jersey.

Authorities said that two visitors got into a "domestic dispute" just before 7 a.m. on Friday (December 8).

According to WABC, the suspect, 37-year-old Firdousi Abdul-Hakim, was asked to leave because there were too many visitors at the time. She then became furious and allegedly pulled out a weapon and slashed two nurses and a medical resident.

They were all treated at the hospital's emergency room for minor injuries and are in stable condition.

No patients or family members were injured in the attack.

Abdul-Hakim was taken into custody and is facing charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Officials did not say what relation Abdul-Hakim had with the patient in the pediatric intensive care unit.

